ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Canton man, accused of assault and murder in Pickens County, has been arrested by Sandy Springs police after he fled from the crime scene in Golden Springs.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two people had been shot. The alleged shooter, Nathan Lewis Highsmith, 26, reportedly fled the area in a Honda Accord, but was later tracked down and taken into custody.
Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the victims died from their injuries while the condition of the other remains unknown.
Highsmith has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Pickens law enforcement with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.