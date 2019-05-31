SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested for committing 14 burglaries in the Sandy Springs area after a month’s long investigation.
The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Ricky Ricardo Turner of Atlanta.
He was charged with 14 counts of Burglary in the 2nd degree, 11 counts of Felony Theft by Taking, and 2 counts of Misdemeanor Theft by Taking in commercials offices.
Turner served five years for a previous burglary charge and he was released back in October.
Police took Turner into custody and was transported to Fulton County Jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.