FAYETTE CO. (CBS46)—The Fayette County sheriff’s office announced an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened because of a water balloon fight. The shooting happened on May 7 at Kenwood Park in unincorporated Fayette County.
According to a sheriff spokesperson, deputies responded to the park and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Daquan R. Gillett, 18, of Riverdale, was rushed to Piedmont Fayette Hospital, where he later died.
According to investigators, several youths were participating in a water gun and balloon game. During the playing, there was a physical altercation. “The altercation rapidly escalated as those fighting began exchanging gunfire,” according to deputies.
A second person was also wounded during the shooting.
Fayette County deputies announced Sean Allen, 20, from Jonesboro, was arrested on May 17 in connection to the shooting.
Allen was booked at the Fayette County Jail facing felony murder charges.
In a Facebook post, Fayette County Sheriff Babb thanked the Clayton County Schools Police, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, and the US Marshal's Southeastern Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with this investigation.
