ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in the death of a taxi cab driver.
Brian McGhee, 25, was arrested Friday morning and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 56-year-old Zenon Perez.
Investigators say Perez picked up a fare at the Chamblee MARTA station on July 15. He then crashed his taxicab at around 11:20 p.m. outside the Sierra Hills apartment complex after getting shot.
Investigators say they still haven't figured out a motive for the murder but they’re not ruling out robbery.
McGhree is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.
