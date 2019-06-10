GWINNETT Co (CBS46) -- A man police say is responsible for a series of robberies as well as a sex act against a 73-year-old woman in Gwinnett County is behind bars.
Walter Tommy Williams III is charged with a list of crimes stemming from a rash of robberies in December of 2018.
Gwinnett County Police say the 20-year-old suspect held up three delivery drivers all in the same neighborhood, on Wellington Hills Way, Wellington Hills Lane and King Richard Court in Snellville.
They say he also forced his way into a home in the same neighborhood, demanded money, then demanded the 73-year-old woman perform a sex act on him.
Williams is charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, home invasion, kidnapping, possession of a firearm, inflicting pain to an elder person and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Previous story: Armed robbery suspect demands elderly woman perform sex act
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.