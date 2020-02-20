GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Dacula man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle Saturday night.
Braetan Petraro, 27, of Powder Springs, was driving his bike on Braselton Highway when a Chevrolet Tahoe turned in front of him, causing the crash. Petraro was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.
The driver of the Tahoe, 63 year-old Samuel Perry of Hoschton, has been charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield. Police say he has not been arrested but is aware of the charges.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
