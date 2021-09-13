ATLANTA (CBS46) — Charlie Wilson Moore, 35, is facing numerous charges after a fatal crash Sept. 10 during a police pursuit in Paulding County.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says they were asked by Georgia State Patrol to help with an uncooperative driver during a traffic stop.
The driver was refusing to roll down his window and provide his driver's license, which was suspended, and other information to the police officers.
After a deputy broke the driver's side window of Moore's vehicle, he decided to take off and ran over the deputy's foot.
The officers began pursuing Moore. At some point, a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver was performed, causing Moore's vehicle to crash.
After the crash, it was discovered that an unrestrained male juvenile was killed during the incident. The age of the juvenile is unknown at this time.
As a result, Moore was arrested and facing the following charges:
-Murder During the Commission of a Felony
-Homicide by Vehicle in 1st Degree
-Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
-DUI--Alcohol
-Open Container in Motor Vehicle
-Endangering a Child While DUI of Alcohol or Drugs
-Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
-Failure to Obey Stop Sign (4 counts)
-Too Fast for Conditions
-Obstruction of LEO (M)
-Aggravated Assault Against a Peace Officer (vehicle: at, toward person)
-Reckless Driving
-Child Safety Restraint
-Speeding
-Giving Wrong Signal
-Illegal Stop/Stand/Park Where Prohibited
-Improper Turn at Intersection
-Giving Wrong Signal (3 counts)
-Improper/Erratic Lane Change
-Failure to Maintain Lane/improper Driving on Road
-No License on Person
-Distracted Driving - Physically Holding or Supporting Wireless Device
-Giving Wrong Signal
-Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (M)
-Aggressive Driving
-Littering from Motor Vehicle
It was also discovered that Moore was wanted by Henry County Sheriff's Office and Covington Police Department on various charges.
