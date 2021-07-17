HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Gainesville man with murder following a shooting that took place Saturday morning off East Ridge Road.
Around 2 a.m., Hall County Sherriff's deputies responded to reports of gunshots along Wade Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man shot multiple times behind a residence.
Detectives later identified the victim as 21-year-old Qualyn Tanner of Gainesville.
After further investigation, investigators identified 32-year-old suspect Daniel Guerrero of Gainesville. Deputies say they located Guerrero around 8:30 a.m. walking along Interstate 985.
Guerrero faces a charge of malice murder in the case. The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.