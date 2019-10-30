ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman found dead in her bathtub in early June.
Fabiola Thomas, 39, of Roswell, was found dead by Roswell Police in the bathtub of her home in the Atlantic Newtown Apartments around 8:40 a.m. on June 8.
Her roommate alerted police to the situation.
After months of investigating, 38 year-old Antonio Wilson was arrested and charged with murder.
No word on a cause of death.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
