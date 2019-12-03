GWINNETT CO, Ga (CBS46)—A man sits behind bars charged with murdering him 9-week-old infant daughter.
On November 29, 2019, Duluth police said Khaliq Woods, 23, told officers he was plying with his infant daughter by grabbing and throwing her in the air.
At some point during the night, Woods stated to detectives the child was not responsive, police said.
According to police, Woods then took the infant to Northside Duluth Hospital.
While at the hospital, the charge nurse contacted police after noticing bruising on the infant’s torso and arms that appeared to be recent, according to a police report.
Duluth police said detectives responded to the hospital, and due to the significant bruising and death of the infant, Mr. Woods was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to child in the 1st degree.
Gwinnett County jail officials reported Mr. Woods had his first appearance on Monday and he is currently in jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.