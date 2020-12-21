A Woodstock man is behind bars charged with murdering his mother.
According to a press release from the Bartow County Sheriff’s office, Bryan R. Moodie, 38, of Woodstock, was arrested for killing his mother, Katrina K. Garrity, 62, of Woodstock.
The incident happened on December 20.
The Bartow County Sheriff’s office reported deputies went to Garrity’s home on Greatwood Drive NE in White, Georgia, after another family member discovered Garrity unresponsive inside of the home.
According to the press release, the case is still under investigation, however, investigators do not expect additional arrests.
Investigators have not released a motive for the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.