JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is facing charges after he was found driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen firearm.
According to the Johns Creek Police Department, officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle at the BP gas station on Old Alabama Road on Feb. 10. After they arrived they met with an employee who said he left the vehicle running and the keys in it while he was closing the store.
Later that day, officers say they responded to Wheeler Peak Way and Mount Victoria Place for a traffic hazard. There they found a black Chevy Tahoe, which was the same vehicle that was reported stolen earlier that day. JCPD identified the driver as 34-year-old Dennis Grant, who they say was also found in possession of a stolen firearm and arrested.
Police say Grant confessed to stealing the Tahoe as well as a previous burglary where the firearm was stolen. He was charged with Felony Burglary and Theft by taking a Stolen Vehicle.
The burglary remains under investigation.
