Man charged with trafficking marijuana in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A man is being charged with trafficking a large amount of narcotics in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Gang Task Force Unit and Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit say Nicolas Miranda-Ortega was arrested after they found 25 pounds of narcotics and thousands of dollars in his possession. They also found an additional 124 pounds of narcotics in a secondary location with help from Clayton County Narcotics.
Miranda-Ortega is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond on one felony count of Trafficking Marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.