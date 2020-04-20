ATLANTA (CBS46) Two people have been killed in what police say was a hit-and-run crash that forced the closure of all lanes on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta Monday morning.
Police say two people were involved in a crash just before 5 a.m. along the northbound lanes near Edgewood Avenue and when they exited their vehicles to inspect the damage, they were both struck by another car. The driver of that vehicle did not stop. Both victims were pronounced dead.
After an investigation, Atlanta Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle in an area near Piedmont Avenue and I-85. Officers pulled over the vehicle and arrested 25 year-old Jose Garcia-Trujillo. He's charged with homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run. The identity of the victims has not been released.
During the cleanup of the crash, traffic was diverted onto Edgewood Avenue and backups stretched for miles before the roadway fully reopened around 8 a.m. The roadway was closed for several hours.
If you have any additional information on the hit-and-run crash, you're urged to call Atlanta Police.
