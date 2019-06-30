AUSTELL, Cobb Co (CBS46) -- An entire Cobb County neighborhood shook when a house exploded Sunday night, hurting two people who were inside.
Neighbors on Hasty Lane in Austell tell CBS46 they heard a loud boom and their homes rattled around 9 p.m.
When they looked outside to see what was going on, they saw a home completely engulfed in flames.
Two women who live right across the street from the home that exploded told us they saw a badly burned man carrying his six year-old son from the burning house.
"I'm yelling at my sister to call 911! Call 911!" Nichala Glass said. "We go run over there to try to help and we see the father picking the child up to run from over there and the next thing you know the house, just, went up in flames."
They said other neighbors were outside as well, asking if anyone else was in the house. The woman who lives there had gone out for the night.
"For them to make it out, I mean, you can't see the house, it's demolished. For them to make it out, it's a blessing," Nina Ballard told us.
Fire officials are calling it a possible explosion.
CBS46 will continue to follow this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.