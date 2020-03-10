Garood Mocombe
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man's name has been cleared in connection to a fatal February 2019 shooting.

A year ago, Garood Mocombe was arrested when Atlanta Police believed he was fleeing the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Campbellton Road SW. It was alleged that he was involved in a heated argument with a man, and that at some point things grew out of control resulting in the other man being shot under his arm.

He later succumb to his injuries.

The Fulton County D.A.'s Office cleared Mocombe of the crime on January 31, 2020.

