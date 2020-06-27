CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- A man collapsed at the Squares gas station on the 6000 block of Highway 92 in Acworth after being shot at around 11:17 p.m. Friday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said that a 41 year-old, white male walked into the gas station and collapsed from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department went on to say that the location of the shooting is still unknown. At this time, they have no suspects, and investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything unusual to call 911.
