PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A murder case that went cold is finally solved after a man confessed to killing two men in Paulding County in 2002.
Andrew John Shadrix, 44, confessed Wednesday to fatally shooting 21 year-old Shad Andrew English and 19 year-old Dennis Jeffrey Jackson in September of 2002.
According to police, on September 15, 2002, Atlanta Police and Fire departments responded to a vehicle fire on I-20 in west Atlanta. After the fire was extinguished, officers later found two badly burned bodies in the trunk of the vehicle.
An autopsy revealed English and Jackson had been fatally shot. Investigators say the fatal shootings were drug-related.
Police were unable to determine who committed the murders and the case eventually went cold.
The case was revisited in early 2018 and after a lengthy investigation, Shadrix confessed to the murders.
He is currently incarcerated in the Georgia State Prison system and was in the Paulding County Jail for court proceedings when he made the confession.
Shadrix told police that the murders occurred at a home on Cohran Store Road in Douglasville.
“This is a case where perseverance paid off and a guilty conscience got the best of the suspect," said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge. "We are glad the Jackson and English families will now have closure knowing that their sons’ murderer is in custody.”
Shadrix is charged with two counts of malice murder.
