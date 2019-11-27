PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who confessed to committing a 2017 murder accepted a plea deal that comes with a life sentence behind bars on Nov. 26.
Derek Renfroe has the possibility of parole with an additional 35 years to serve on probation. His charges include malice murder, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, arson in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.
On the night of Aug. 22, 2017, Paulding deputies responded to a death investigation at a home in the 4400 block of Hiram Sudie Road in Hiram. There they found a deceased Beth Bishop Harris in a home that was actively on fire.
Fire investigators believed Renfroe was the suspect behind the murder and burning of the home. He later confessed.
Renfroe, who was already incarcerated when he accepted the plea deal, has also sentenced to an additional five years to serve from incident that have occurred while in the Paulding County Detention Center. In relation to those incidents, he is charged with unlawful violence in a penal institution, aggravated assault, and battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.