DECATUR, GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced Jared Smith, 21, was convicted for murdering Ronald Roach, 49.
Investigators said Smith stabbed Roach more than three dozen times in June 2018 at Roach’s home on Flat Shoals Road.
According the district attorney’s office, Smith and his co-defendants were at Roach’s home for a previous gathering.
Smith and the co-defendants later returned to Roach’s home and demanded money, officials said.
According to officials, there was an argument and Roach was repeatedly stabbed to death.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in October 2019.
Smith’s co-defendants have been indicted for the crime, according to the district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.