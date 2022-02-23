COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County jury has found Patrick Anderson II guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping and aggravated assault after he raped a woman in her car on Sept. 15, 2020.
According to the district attorney's office, Anderson knocked on a woman's apartment door at approximately 5:40 a.m. off Lake View Lane. Anderson asked the woman to use his phone to call for roadside assistance. When he refused, he tried to push his way in but was unsuccessful. The woman then called 911.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., a 22-year-old woman left her apartment and got into her car. Before she could lock the door, Anderson got into the car and pulled out a knife. He made her drive to another apartment building. He then ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her. The victim used her Apple watch to call 911 during the attack. Anderson heard the call and exited the vehicle, taking the woman's wallet, watch and keys. The victim also called 911 after he left.
The sentencing for Anderson is set for March 3.
