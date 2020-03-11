HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison and he'll also serve the remainder of his life on probation after being convicted of raping a woman in the backyard of an apartment complex and sexually assaulting an inmate while in custody.
On September 10, 2016, Kenyatta Cosby, just 16 years-old at the time, forced a woman who had given him a ride out of her vehicle and dragged her to the backyard of an apartment complex on Forest Hills Drive in Hapeville. Once in the backyard, Cosby punched the victim in the face and the bit her on various parts of her body multiple times. He then removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.
Neighbors who heard the commotion thought they were fighting and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene and captured the sexual assault on body camera. Cosby was immediately arrested.
Cosby also sodomized a fellow inmate while awaiting trial in the Fulton County Jail. He later entered a non-negotiated guilty plea and was convicted of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and sexual battery.
