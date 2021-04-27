DeKalb County police are searching for the person who shot a man inside the parking lot of a Waffle House.
The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive.
Officials said after the man was shot, he drove and crashed his car less than a mile away at the Kroger shopping center on South Hairston Road and Wesley Chapel Road.
Several DeKalb County police officers were processing the crime scene near where the man crashed his car.
Police have not released the man’s condition, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
