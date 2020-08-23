ATLNATA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man and caused him to crash into a tree.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call on Sunday at Peachtree Place, near Peachtree Street in Midtown.
Officers said when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and leg.
The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was alert and breathing.
Police said the shooting happened after there was a physical altercation between the victim and a passenger inside of his car.
Moments later, the passenger in the car shot the victim, causing him to crash into a tree.
The suspect left the scene before officer’s arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
