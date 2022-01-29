DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is fighting for his life after someone opened fire outside of an apartment building Friday night in Decatur.
Decatur Police responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Commerce Drive. Once there, they found an adult male seated inside of an apartment living room with a gunshot wound.
Officers say an unknown person fired several shots into the apartment from the outside and one of the shots struck the victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.
