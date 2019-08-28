ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked at his home in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the home on the 400 block of Centennial Olympic Drive.
Police found the 69 year-old man in the doorway of his home with severe injuries to his face and head.
He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
No word on suspects.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
