ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man has been taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition after he was shot while coming out of a gas station in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at the BP gas station on Lakewood Way.
Police say the victim had went inside the store to pay for gas and when he came out, that's when he was struck in the chest and hands.
He was taken to Grady Hospital and last listed in critical condition. Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
