ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man at a Buckhead hotel Friday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at the Quality Suites on Pharr Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition for further treatment.
Police have detained one person at this time. According to APD, investigators with the aggravated assault unit have been notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
