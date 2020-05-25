police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man refused to leave a gas station on Sunday, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

DeKalb County Police say an officer was flagged down at a QuikTrip gas station on North Decatur Road because a man refused to leave the business.

"He (the suspect) pulled out a knife," said DeKalb County PD Chief Martha Ramos. We was told to put the knife down. The officer then show two times. That was it."

CBS46 has learned the suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were sustained.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.