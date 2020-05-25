DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man refused to leave a gas station on Sunday, prompting an officer-involved shooting.
DeKalb County Police say an officer was flagged down at a QuikTrip gas station on North Decatur Road because a man refused to leave the business.
"He (the suspect) pulled out a knife," said DeKalb County PD Chief Martha Ramos. We was told to put the knife down. The officer then show two times. That was it."
CBS46 has learned the suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were sustained.
