DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Few details are known about what led up to a shooting that critically injured a man at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
The shooting happened at a unit inside the Peachtree Park Apartments in northeast Atlanta. Police say a 23 year-old man shot three times and taken to Piedmont Hospital in critical condition.
A neighbor drove the victim to the hospital.
No word on suspects.
