STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A man is fighting for his life at an area hospital after being shot in Stone Mountain Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Kelleys Creek Drive in Stone Mountain.
Police have spoken with witnesses but do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
