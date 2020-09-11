ATLANTA (CBS46) A man is hospitalized after being shot early Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Oak St.
Not many details are known but police say the victim was taken to Grady Hospital with life threatening injuries and may not survive. The victim has not been identified and there's no word on suspects.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
