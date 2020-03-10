ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Three people were injured Tuesday morning during a fire at a duplex in northwest Atlanta.
The fire started just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the home, located on the 500 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive. When crews arrived, heavy flames were shooting from the structure. Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
A man was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition while the woman sustained second and third-degree burns. The four year-old child was also taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.
It's also unclear what sparked the blaze.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
