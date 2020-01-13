ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near a KFC restaurant in west Atlanta.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Bakers Ferry Road.
Police say the two victims were sitting inside their vehicle when two men approached and began shooting.
The man, who was shot in the head, was last listed in critical condition. The woman was shot in the leg but the extent of her injuries is unknown.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Atlanta Police.
