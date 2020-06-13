ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a struggle with police near a metro Atlanta Wendy's location Friday night, as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident.
Atlanta Police Officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a man, identified as Rayshard Brooks, who had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru lane of the University Ave. Wendy's, causing other customers to drive around the immobile vehicle.
Officers administered a field sobriety test, which Brooks reportedly failed. When they attempted to make an arrest, a struggle ensued as Brooks resisted.
Reports allege that Brooks managed to grab a taser that was being deployed by one of the responding officers, after which he was shot by an officer during the ensuing struggle.
Brooks was taken to a local hospital, but died after surgery. One of the police officers was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital following the incident.
Fulton County District District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. released a statement regarding the investigation:
“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident, and it will turn over its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office when it is complete. However, my office has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident. Members of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were on scene shortly after the shooting, and we have been in investigative sessions ever since to identify all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. In this matter, we are asking for the cooperation of the public. We are asking anyone who saw the incident to call the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Tip Line at (404) 612-4903 and if they wish to email any information, still photos, and/or videos we ask that they do so by sending it to Donald.Hannah@fultoncountyga.gov. Lastly, our thoughts and our sympathies are extended to the family of Rayshard Brooks as we must not forget that this investigation is centered upon a loss of life. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is working diligently to gather all of the necessary information to proceed with this investigation.”
CBS46 will have more details as they become available in this ongoing investigation.
