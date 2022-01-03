ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man was pronounced dead after reportedly being shot and crashing his car into an Atlanta apartment complex Monday evening.
Around 6:42 p.m. Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call that a BMW had crashed into the leasing office of the Lenox Woods Apartments on Lenox Road.
Upon further investigation, emergency personnel determined that the man had suffered from a gunshot to his side prior to the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
