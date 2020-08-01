ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Lithonia that left one man dead Saturday evening.
The incident happened on the 1400 block of Alice Avenue. Police told CBS46 News that the suspect and victim were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police arrested the male suspect on the scene shortly after the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
