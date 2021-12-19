ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire crews are investigating a deadly fire in Atlanta early Sunday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire call on the 500 block of Jetal Place. The first units arrived within minutes and confirmed a working fire with heavy smoke.
After forcing entry into the home, responders located a man in the bedroom, unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries
