ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta, police said.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police responded to a dispute at 2694 Hood Ave. NW.
They found a man shot and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he died from his injuries.
Police said the man may have been involved in a physical altercation that escalated to gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.