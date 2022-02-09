DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a bad motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m. police investigated a fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 78 eastbound, just east of Brockett Road.
Investigators believe the man who died was in his late 40's and riding his motorcycle on Highway 78 when he lost control of it and crashed.
His identity has not yet been released.
