CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Chamblee.
At around 9 a.m. multiple people called 911 to report a man, later identified as 28-year-old Marco Reyes, having a firearm in the area of Shallowford Terrace and Buford Highway.
When officers encountered Reyes, they say they tried to speak with him for several minutes before he discharged his firearm multiple times at officers. They returned fire, striking Reyes. The man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No officers were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.