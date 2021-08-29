ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Georgia Tech campus Saturday afternoon.
Police told CBS46 that a man in his 40's pulled a gun on police and refused to put it down. Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol both fired there weapons. He died during the incident.
Georgia Tech Police sent this tweet at 4:21 p.m., advising people to stay inside during the active situation.
GTENS ALERT: Avoid the area of 10th & State Street. GTPD & APD are investigating an incident. If you live in Home Park, stay inside.— Georgia Tech Police (@GaTechPD) August 29, 2021
CBS46 confirmed the incident involved GA Tech Police, GA State Patrol, and Atlanta Police.
No officer injuries were reported.
The GBI has taken over the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.