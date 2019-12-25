CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining an officer-involved shooting in The City of South Fulton Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 10 am off Ben Hill Road.
Sheriff Victor Hill told CBS46 it happened after a pursuit that started in Clayton County with a stolen vehicle and wanted suspect.
He confirmed one deputy was injured after being struck by the suspects vehicle.
The suspect has been pronounced dead.
Wednesday's shooting is the 2nd officer-involved shooting involving Clayton County Sheriff's Office within 24 hours.
The first shooting took place Tuesday night on Phillips Drive after a man was shot by a Clayton County deputy in Forest Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.