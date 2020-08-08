ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man died after being ejected out of his vehicle during an accident in Atlanta early Saturday morning.
Police were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a fatal crash on the westbound lane of I-285 and Forrest Park Road.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a damaged 2011 Lexus and they say the driver appeared to have ejected as a result of the impact.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to medical examiners.
After further investigation, it was determined that the man lost control of his vehicle and exited the roadway into a concrete drainage that runs parallel to the highway.
No criminal charges are pending at this time, police told CBS46 News.
This is an on-going investigation.
