WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The pilot of a single-seated kit plane passed Tuesday evening following a crash at Monroe-Walton County Airport.
The Walton County Sheriff's Department posted the following statement to Facebook:
The pilot, who has not been identified, is said to be in his 30's.
First responders arrived to the site of the crash around 5:30 p.m. where the victim had to be extricated from the plane. He was then transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital. He later died from his injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
