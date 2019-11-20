ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Decatur County Fire Department quickly responded to a house fire at 156 Simmons-McIntyre Road in Attapulgus, Georgia around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
When emergency crews made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of Bobby Simmons, 68, of Attapulgus.
Safety and Fire Commissioner John F. King said, “The investigation revealed that the fire was started by a space heater, which would make this the third death in less than one week caused by these devices.”
He advised to be very careful when using space heaters this winter.
“Though they can provide temporary comfort, when not used properly they can be extremely dangerous.” said King.
The 50-year-old mobile home suffered extensive damage from the blaze. No smoke detectors were found in the home.
Simmons’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy report.
Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Decatur County Fire Department and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.
In 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 78 individuals.
