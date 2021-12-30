FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is dead after a crash early this morning in the 3700 block of Jonesboro Road in Fairburn, according to police.
Police officers responded to the scene at around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a Dodge Caravan crashed into a tree. The man was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was later pronounced dead.
It is not known what led to the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
