COWETA COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Coweta County detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead and a woman fighting for her life. The double stabbing happened Thursday night at a home on Ragsdale Road.
According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, deputies responded to a stabbing call at the home. When they arrived, deputies found a woman outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was given first aid and then flown to Atlanta Medical Center in an unknown condition.
While clearing the home, deputies found a deceased man. He was also stabbed, detectives said.
Deputies arrested Colton Deal at the scene in connection to the stabbings. He is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. A spokesperson said additional charges are pending.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police have not released a motive for the stabbing.
