CONCORD, Ga. (CBS46) A dispute over trespassing has left one man dead and another injured.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, a homeowner and his son noticed a man on their property and when they went to check it out, the man began firing shots at them.
The son of the homeowner, later identified as Nathan Prater, was struck by a bullet but was holding a shotgun and returned fire. The suspect, identified as 45 year-old Darrell Brown, was hit and collapsed after trying to run away.
Brown was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away. Prater was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed that Brown was at a nearby home when he wandered onto the Prater's property. Brown was also in possession of a handgun but was not supposed to have it after a previous felony conviction. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Investigators located a pickup truck Brown was driving at the nearby home and retrieved an additional firearm from inside the vehicle.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it's believed that Prater acted in self-defense and no charges have been filed.
