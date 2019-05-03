GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a town home on the 1900 block of Patterson Circle.
Police say when officers responded to the scene, they found the victim lying at the bottom of the stairs. Several bullet casings were found at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
